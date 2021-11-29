Soul Train Awards 2021 Live Blog: Check Out the Biggest, Bravest, Bombshell Moments of the Night!

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are in full effect, and it’s going to be an unforgettable night of big wins and even bigger performances showcasing the best in R&B and soul music. However, tonight’s not just about seeing our “Lady of Soul” honoree Ashanti or our “Living Legends” honoree Maxwell, both of whom are set to take the stage with a medley of their biggest hits.

Tonight, we also celebrate 50 years of one of the most important and impactful parts of television history in our culture and that is Soul Train. That’s right, from its inception in October 1971 to 2021, we’re paying tribute to 50 years of soul music!

Stick around and keep checking back as we give you all details about the show including a list of winners, show-stopping moments and the best comedy duo in BFF hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold from tonight’s epic musical celebration.

Silk Sonic Opens the Show with "Fly As Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic set tonight’s tone off with a funky and soulful performance of their single “Fly As Me.” In honor of the 50th anniversary of Soul Train, the trio took us back in time to an exact replica of the legendary stage set you have to see to believe.

Tisha Campbell and Tachina Arnold Perform a Medley of Jams

Hosting for the fourth year in a row, besties and comedic sisters Tisha Campbell and Tachina Arnold gave an energy-packed and dance-filled performance of a medley of songs including “It Don’t Mean A Thing,” “Dancing In The Street,” “Dancing Machine,” “Rhythm of The Night” featuring music legend El DeBarge, “Real Love” Remix, and “Have Mercy.”

Jasmine Sullivan Takes Home "Best R&B / Soul Female Artist"

The singer-songwriter took home the first award of the night for “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” In a heartfelt acceptance speech, the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer also gave gratitude to the R&B and soul genre.

Yung Bleu Wins "Best New Artist"

Mobile, AL rapper Young Bleu took home his first Soul Train award for "Best New Artist." the 27-year-old dedicated his award to his city, label, and more.

Lucky Daye Performs "Over"

Lucky Daye delivered a sultry performance of his newest song "Over." The catchy tune features a sample from Soul Cypher performer Music Soulchild's classic record "Halfcrazy."

Fred Hammond and Gary Hammond Perform “Yahweh” and “Let the Praise Begin”

Gospel stars Fred and Gary Hammond and choir brought the church to the Soul Train stage with a performance of his newest hit “Yahweh” and later took us on a trip down memory lane with a performance of “Let the Praise Begin.”

Silk Sonic Take Home "Video of the Year"

They got the crowd going at the beginning of the show with their song “Fly As Me,” but now they are Soul Train Awards “Video of the Year” winners.

Soul Cypher Performers Take on Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat"

DJ D-Nice led this year’s cypher with the sounds of the late Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” single as singers Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Tone Stith, and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne brought the vocals for an unforgettable performance.

Ashanti Accepts The "Lady of Soul" Award

Congrats to the princess of hip hop soul!

The 2021 Soul Train Awards “Lady of Soul” honoree Ashanti accepted the prestigious award. The singer-songwriter not only performed a medley of her greatest records including “Happy,” “Rain On Me,” and “The Way That I Love You,” but she also brought out rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule for their hits “What’s Luv?” and “Always On Time,” respectfully. She ended her set with "Foolish" and "Unfoolish."

Tisha and Tachina Have Fun With Audience Members

You may not recognize her, but that’s Tisha dressed up as game show host Steve Harvey. She and Tachina crept into the audience to see who had the best singing chops. After the first attempt with an event guest, the pair gave singer-songwriter PJ Morton a try, but unfortunately, he didn’t deliver enough for the two.

Leon Bridges Performs "Details"

Leon Bridges and the Soul Train’s House Band gave a dazzling performance of his single “Details” off the singer’s thrid studio album Gold-Diggers Sound.

Normani Wins "Best Dance Performance"

Normani acknowledges some of her musical inspirations and her peers including fellow 2021 Soul Train winner Jazmine Sullivan as she accepted the award for "Best Dance Performance" for her hot single "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B.

Jazmine Sullivan Wins “Album of the Year”

In her second massive win of the night, the soul star took home “Album of the Year” for her fourth studio project "Heux Tales." In a very transparent acceptance speech, Jazmine uplifted Black women and reminded us that we are in this together.

Maxwell Accepts the “Living Legends” Awards and Delivers Energy-Packed Performance

Congratulations to our “Living Legend” Maxwell!

The neo-soul pioneer humbly accepted the 2021 “Living Legends” award before delivering a medley of his classic hits including, “Til the Cops Come to Knockin” off his debut studio album Urban Hang Suite. There were spins, slides, and even a split in this show-stopping showcase before our honoree ended things with his newest single, “OFF” from his forthcoming album.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Close The Show With A Bang

The 2021 Soul Train Awards ended just like we started—back at the Soul Train themed set with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic who brought things to a close with their hot performance of their single “Smoking Out The Window.”

The complete list of 2021 “Soul Train Awards” winners are:

BEST NEW ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHARLIE WILSON

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

GIVEON

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

KIRK FRANKLIN

SONG OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - HEAUX TALES

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN - WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B - WILD SIDE

BEST COLLABORATION

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR