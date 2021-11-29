WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Music

Soul Train Awards 2021 Live Blog: Check Out the Biggest, Bravest, Bombshell Moments of the Night!

See the winners, show-stopping performances, and heartfelt speeches from one incredible evening.
Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

2021 Soul Train Awards hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
By Tabie Germain
November 28, 2021

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are in full effect, and it’s going to be an unforgettable night of big wins and even bigger performances showcasing the best in R&B and soul music. However,  tonight’s not just about seeing our “Lady of Soul” honoree Ashanti or our “Living Legends” honoree Maxwell, both of whom are set to take the stage with a medley of their biggest hits. 

Tonight, we also celebrate 50 years of one of the most important and impactful parts of television history in our culture and that is Soul Train. That’s right, from its inception in October 1971 to 2021, we’re paying tribute to 50 years of soul music!

Stick around and keep checking back as we give you all details about the show including a list of winners, show-stopping moments and the best comedy duo in BFF hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold from tonight’s epic musical celebration.

Silk Sonic Opens the Show with "Fly As Me"

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic set tonight’s tone off with a funky and soulful performance of their single “Fly As Me.” In honor of the 50th anniversary of Soul Train, the trio took us back in time to an exact replica of the legendary stage set you have to see to believe.

Tisha Campbell and Tachina Arnold Perform a Medley of Jams 

Hosting for the fourth year in a row, besties and comedic sisters Tisha Campbell and Tachina Arnold gave an energy-packed and dance-filled performance of a medley of songs including “It Don’t Mean A Thing,” “Dancing In The Street,” “Dancing Machine,” “Rhythm of The Night” featuring music legend El DeBarge, “Real Love” Remix, and “Have Mercy.”

Jasmine Sullivan Takes Home "Best R&B / Soul Female Artist"

Jazmine Sullivan

(Photo: Getty images)

Jazmine Sullivan is flawless in a black mini ruffle dress and heels. She looks great in this dress!

The singer-songwriter took home the first award of the night for “Best R&B/Soul Female Artist.” In a heartfelt acceptance speech, the “Pick Up Your Feelings” singer also gave gratitude to the R&B and soul genre.

Yung Bleu Wins "Best New Artist"

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Yung Bleu attends The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET at World Famous Apollo on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Mobile, AL rapper Young Bleu took home his first Soul Train award for "Best New Artist." the 27-year-old dedicated his award to his city, label, and more.

Lucky Daye Performs "Over"

Lucky Daye performs his song "Over" on the Soul Train Awards 2021

Lucky Daye delivered a sultry performance of his newest song "Over." The catchy tune features a sample from Soul Cypher performer Music Soulchild's  classic record "Halfcrazy."

Fred Hammond and Gary Hammond Perform “Yahweh” and “Let the Praise Begin”

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Fred Hammond and Gary Edwards II perform onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,)

Gospel stars Fred and Gary Hammond and choir brought the church to the Soul Train stage with a performance of his newest hit “Yahweh” and later took us on a trip down memory lane with a performance of “Let the Praise Begin.”

Silk Sonic Take Home "Video of the Year"

Silk Sonic performing "Fly As Me" as the Soul Train Awards 2021

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Silk Sonic performing "Fly As Me" as the Soul Train Awards 2021

They got the crowd going at the beginning of the show with their song “Fly As Me,” but now they are Soul Train Awards “Video of the Year” winners.

Soul Cypher Performers Take on Aaliyah's "Rock The Boat"

bet_sta_2021_a5_soul_cypher_performance_rev1

DJ D-Nice led this year’s cypher with the sounds of the late Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat” single as singers Musiq Soulchild, Jac Ross, Elle Varner, Tone Stith, and gospel singer Koryn Hawthorne brought the vocals for an unforgettable performance.

Ashanti Accepts The "Lady of Soul" Award 

bet_sta_2021_a5_ashanti_lady_of_soul_speech

Congrats to the princess of hip hop soul! 

The 2021 Soul Train Awards “Lady of Soul” honoree Ashanti accepted the prestigious award. The singer-songwriter not only performed a medley of her greatest records including “Happy,” “Rain On Me,” and “The Way That I Love You,” but she also brought out rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule for their hits “What’s Luv?” and “Always On Time,” respectfully. She ended her set with "Foolish" and "Unfoolish."

Tisha and Tachina Have Fun With Audience Members

Hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Hosts Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell speak to the audience at The “2021 Soul Train Awards."

You may not recognize her, but that’s Tisha dressed up as game show host Steve Harvey. She and Tachina crept into the audience to see who had the best singing chops. After the first attempt with an event guest, the pair gave singer-songwriter PJ Morton a try, but unfortunately, he didn’t deliver enough for the two.

Leon Bridges Performs "Details"

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 20: Leon Bridges performs onstage during the 2021 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at The Apollo Theater on November 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage,,)

Leon Bridges and the Soul Train’s House Band gave a dazzling performance of his single “Details” off the singer’s thrid studio album Gold-Diggers Sound.

Normani Wins "Best Dance Performance"

bet_sta_2021_a8_normani_best_dance_performance_speech

Normani acknowledges some of her musical inspirations and her peers including fellow 2021 Soul Train winner  Jazmine Sullivan as she accepted the award for "Best Dance Performance" for her hot single "Wild Side" featuring Cardi B. 

Jazmine Sullivan Wins “Album of the Year”

bet_sta_2021_a10_jazmine_sullivan_presenter_speech

In her second massive win of the night, the soul star took home “Album of the Year” for her fourth studio project "Heux Tales." In a very transparent acceptance speech, Jazmine uplifted Black women and reminded us that we are in this together.

Maxwell Accepts the “Living Legends” Awards and Delivers Energy-Packed Performance

Congratulations to our “Living Legend” Maxwell!

The neo-soul pioneer humbly accepted the 2021 “Living Legends” award before delivering a medley of his classic hits including, “Til the Cops Come to Knockin” off his debut studio album Urban Hang Suite. There were spins, slides, and even a split in this show-stopping showcase before our honoree ended things with his newest single, “OFF” from his forthcoming album.

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic Close The Show With A Bang

The 2021 Soul Train Awards ended just like we started—back at the Soul Train themed set with Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic who brought things to a close with their hot performance of their single “Smoking Out The Window.”

The complete list of 2021 “Soul Train Awards” winners are:

BEST NEW ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

CHARLIE WILSON

BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

JAZMINE SULLIVAN

BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

GIVEON

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

KIRK FRANKLIN

SONG OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

JAZMINE SULLIVAN - HEAUX TALES

THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN - WRITTEN BY: BRUNO MARS, BRANDON ANDERSON, DERNST EMILE II, CHRISTOPHER BRODY BROWN (BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC)

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

NORMANI FEAT. CARDI B - WILD SIDE

BEST COLLABORATION

WIZKID FEAT. TEMS – ESSENCE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

BRUNO MARS, ANDERSON .PAAK, SILK SONIC - LEAVE THE DOOR OPEN

soul train awards 2021winner

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

Select the types of notification you would like to receive from us. Please note, you must choose at least one.

By clicking subscribe, I consent to receiving newsletters and other marketing emails. Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. Users can unsubscribe at any time.