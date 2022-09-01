Hip Hop Awards 2022: A Look Back at Some of the Most Memorable Cyphers Ever

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 are slowly approaching and it's slated to be the biggest nights in hip hop, celebrating the hottest names in the industry and paying homage to the best in hip hop culture. Ahead of the year’s show, which is set to make its return to Atlanta, GA, we’re looking back at some of the most memorable moments, performances, and more, including some of the hottest BET cyphers where artists go bar for bar on the backdrop of some of rap’s most iconic instrumentals. Former NBA star Iman Shumpert displayed his off-court flow and the artists of G.O.O.D. MUSIC gave one of the most unified performances to date, dripped out in clean-cut black suits. Check out these show-stopping moments, and don’t forget to tune into the Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.