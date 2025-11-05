Viral 9-Year-Old ‘Wicked’ Fan Gets A Shoutout From Cynthia Erivo After His Heartfelt Sing-Along

A 9-year-old named Eric Wiltz recently went viral for singing along to “Wicked,” and according to People , his mother, Cherisse Cannon, shared that he’s been singing “since he could talk.”

The publication spoke to the mother-son duo over Zoom, with the mom confirming one of the first things Eric did as a child wasn’t “cooing” or doing “goos goos and gagas,” but he was “humming.”

“When he learned to talk, it was over,” she said.

The young viral star tells the outlet that he would “sing myself to sleep” and was always a lover of music, as it’s a feeling he can’t hold back, and he “needs to sing and dance.”

Like many other fans around the world, Wiltz has seen “Wicked,” starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, over 10 times.

Cherisse confirms that there have been times when they watched the movie back to back, about “three times in a row.”

“It’s like comfort music in the background — we just let it play,” she shared.

When recalling the viral moment she had captured while her son was watching the film for the umpteenth time, Cannon explained that, although she normally doesn’t record her children in their element, something in her told her, “You should record.”

The video now has garnered over 5 million views on TikTok, with Erivo herself telling the young star she “can’t wait” to perform with him on stage or on the big screen one day. The “Defying Gravity” star wrote how Eric has a “beautiful voice” and calls him “amazing.”

The mother captured the moment when she told her son the comment Erivo had left, which shocked him and led him to presume it was a joke.

He tells his mother he “didn’t know that could happen to me” before crying tears of joy.