Who is Tems? 5 Things To Know About the Rising Nigerian Singer

The singer-songwriter reveals her music career almost didn’t happen.

By Tabie Germain
November 2, 2021

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of Nigerian natives Tems and  WizKid, summer functions were saved and brunch on Sundays were turned up a notch thanks to their single “Essence,” a sonically pleasing blend of R&B and Afro Beat.  Though originally released in Spring, the record really made its presence known a few months later.

However, the singer-songwriter had been making a name for herself well before teaming up with the two-time Soul Train Awards winner. In 2018, Tems released what would be her breakout record, “Mr. Rebel,” which quickly gained traction and earned her two nominations at The Headies, an award show native to her home country and has over 5.6 million views on YouTube.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been breaking ground in the R&B and soul scene. Here are five things you should know about Nigeria's rising star, Tems.

  • Tems can sometime be a one-woman show

    Not only can she sing, but the “Crazy Tings” songstress has also written and produced  her own music—a very rare skill among up-and coming artist of today. According to Apple, Tems produced 90% of the songs on her debut project.

  • Her mom had a hand in some of her earlier work

    When she was only five-year-old, Tems’ parents separated and she was brought up by her mother. Their bond has grown so strong over the years, that the singer has even added her to some of her work including  “Temilade Interlude,” a track off her debut EP For Broken Ears.

  • A career in music almost didn’t happen

    During an interview with The Fader, the “Looku Looku” musician revealed that she once thought her voice was too “heavy” to sing.

  • She’s avid fans of Anime

    Much like our Houston Hottie Megan Thee Stallion, Tems loves to spend time watching some of her favorite Anime shows, including Attack on Titan, Darker Than Black, and Demon Slayer.

  • Our Forever President Barack Obama added her to his playlist

    Her collaboration with WizKid made its way onto Obama’s list of his favorite songs from 2020--not bad for a rising R&B star.

    Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

