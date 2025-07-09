Top-Rated Black-Owned Beauty Brands on Amazon You Should Know
Amazon carries everything from serums to setting sprays, but the Black-owned beauty brands on the site are what stand out. These brands are founded by individuals who understand the skincare concerns and body care needs that are often overlooked. They’re creating products that speak directly to textured skin, melanin-rich tones, and the routines that have been passed down and perfected over time.
Shopping Black-owned on Amazon means you’re supporting innovation rooted in experience. Whether it’s nourishing oils, gentle exfoliants, or bold lip colors, these brands bring quality and intention. Many of them are available with fast shipping, making it even easier to tap in and restock.
Black Radiance Beauty
Black Radiance has been celebrating the outer allure of women of color since 1993. For over 30 years, they’ve remained on trend with the latest technology to ensure a diverse range of colors and tones that uplift unique ethnic shades. For any product you need for a flawless full face, Black Radiance has it, and in the right shade!
Shop the brand!
Buttah Skin
Dryness and discoloration of the skin are two issues that we are all too familiar with, and not many products effectively address moisture. Buttah Skin’s vision is to give melanin-rich skin the attention it deserves by creating products that nourish, protect, and enhance the natural glow of melanin.
Snag yours here.
The Lip Bar
The Lip Bar is known for its non-toxic beauty essentials and amazingly pigmented lip glosses, but it also offers skincare and all the essentials for your lips, eyes, and glam. Check the reviews, they don’t lie!
Add to your lippie collection.
- advertisement
Donna’s Recipe
Donna’s Recipe was founded by Tabitha Brown and Gina Woods to provide vegan, clean ingredients in their products that deliver results and become staples in your hair care routine. The Sweet Potato Pie Hair Cream received Allure’s Best of Beauty Award, so if you didn’t know what to try first, you know now!
Glo Melanin
You’ve probably seen the viral Glo Melanin Turmeric Brightening Scrub all over your Facebook and TikTok timelines, but you may not have known the company is Black-owned. Attacking the issue of hyperpigmentation that crushes the confidence of so many, Glo Melanin provides a safe and all-natural solution to one of the most significant skin issues.
This is your sign to try it now!
54 Thrones
54 Thrones is dedicated to creating clean yet decadent skincare products that are sustainable and honor the rich natural resources of Africa, as well as the authentic beauty rituals that have been passed down through generations. The Barrier Repair Cloud Cream? A must-have!
- advertisement
Topicals
Dark under-eye can make you feel like you need a full face of makeup just to run errands sometimes. But Topicals has stepped in to transform the way we think about our skin through effective, science-backed products, especially the Faded Under Eye Masks!
Join the Topicals team.
Undefined Beauty
Undefined Beauty offers high-end quality at a budget-friendly price, making it a win-win! This brand prioritizes conscious capitalism and provides plant-based solutions to skin and lip care. From cleansers to sunscreens and serums, Undefined Beauty has you covered.
Shop the brand.
Black Girl Sunscreen
Yes, you need to wear sunscreen daily. Let’s put that common misconception in the trash can and pick up some Black Girl Sunscreen. What many love about this brand is the option to use the spray can or the lotion, and that it does not leave a cast on melanin skin like some brands do.
Get yours now.
- advertisement
Fenty Beauty/Fenty Skin
We all know Rihanna puts 100% into everything that she does, and she put her foot in Fenty Beauty. Every single product drop has been a hit, and the brand favorites are stacking up. You need everything: the lip oil, skintint, body butter, and the skincare line.
Stock up here!
As an Amazon Associate, BET will earn from qualifying purchases.