Mass Shooting Rocks NYC Office Tower Housing NFL and Blackstone

A gunman carrying an AR-15-style rifle entered a skyscraper in Midtown Manhattan on Monday evening. He then opened fire, killing a New York City police officer and three others, critically injuring a fifth person, and ultimately taking his own life, according to reports .

The shooting occurred at 345 Park Avenue, a high-rise building near Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. The tower, owned by Rudin Management, includes offices for the National Football League and Blackstone.

The officer killed was identified as 36-year-old Didarul Islam, who served in a Bronx precinct. He had been with the department for three and a half years and was working off-duty as a security guard at the building. Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the shooter’s motives remain unknown.

The NFL confirmed that one of its employees was seriously injured during the incident and was hospitalized. Commissioner Roger Goodell shared this in a statement , though the victim was not named. Authorities have not yet released the names of the other three victims pending family notifications.

According to Commissioner Tisch, the shooter entered the building’s lobby around 6:28 p.m., shot Officer Islam first, and then wounded two individuals and another security guard. He let a woman exit an elevator unharmed before taking it to the 33rd floor, where he killed another person.

The 44-story building was evacuated as some employees fled into the rush hour chaos, while others were trapped inside for at least two hours.

Commissioner Tisch identified the shooter as 27-year-old Shane Devon Tamura of Las Vegas. He reportedly died on the 33rd floor. Tamura had driven from Nevada through Colorado and New Jersey before reaching New York City on Monday. Las Vegas law enforcement had documented Tamura’s history of mental health issues. NYPD officers found a revolver, ammunition, and prescription medication in the BMW he left outside the building.

Commissioner Tisch added that Officer Islam had immigrated from Bangladesh. He and his wife had two children and were expecting a third.

The building occupies an entire block and has its own ZIP code. Rudin Management, which owns the property, is one of New York’s most influential real estate firms, with strong political ties.