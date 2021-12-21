WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Gifts For The Sneaker Lovers In Your Life!

These gifts will definitely put a smile on the face of your loved ones.
Shoes on a rack for sale in a shoe store.

(Photo by mustafagull)

By Mikeisha Vaughn
December 21, 2021

  • Emma Picks Her Kicks by Chad and Emma Williams ($30)

    (Photo via Chem Productions)

    Who doesn’t love a feel-good Daddy-daughter tale around the holidays? This children’s storybook is about a Black father helping his daughter Emma get ready for school when she begins to realize that her style is symbolic of how she feels. It’s the perfect bedtime read for any budding sneakerhead or daddy’s girl.

    SHOP HERE! 

  • Sneaker Throne 2.0 ($132)

    (Photo via Sneaker Throne)

    Every sneakerhead needs somewhere to store all of their shoes, right? This LED-lit case lets you showcase your collection in style while keeping them away from dirt and dust. The unit fits up to 6 pairs of size 15 high-top sneakers and is also stackable, so you can turn any space into your own personal sneaker museum. The sneaker case can also be purchased without the LED lights.

    SHOP HERE! 

  • Jordan 1 Sneaker Calendar ($35)

    (Photo via Etsy)

    If you’re looking for a creative gift, Etsy has everything you need. The HypedPrints shop offers a wide range of sneaker-inspired products including coloring books, posters, greeting cards, and calendars. The calendar is the perfect gift to bring in the new year in style featuring various Jordan 1 colorways.

    SHOP HERE!

  • Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS Hardcover Book ($80)

    (Photo via Taschen)

    This coffee table book chronicles Virgil Abloh and Nike’s collaborative project “The 10”, of which Abloh reimagined 10 Nike footwear icons. The designs reconstructed in the canon of Abloh’s dream-like creative state and the production of each design are laid out in 352 pages bound with a lime green cover. It is the perfect addition to your home and for fans of the late Virgil Abloh.

    SHOP HERE!

  • Jason Mark’s Premium Bundle ($65)

    (Photo via Jason Markk)

    Keeping your sneaks clean is a must unless they’re Chucks or Vans of course. Jason Mark’s cleaning products are a staple in sneaker culture and a must-have for sneaker lovers. This premium bundle is equipped with all of the tools to care for your collection including ready-to-use foam, a soft hog bristle brush, a microfiber towel, a suede cleaning kit, and a water and oil repellent—the only way to step out fresh and clean.

    SHOP HERE!

