Cardi B Shares Her Take on Kids and iPads — and Gracie From ‘Gracie’s Corner’ Responds in the Funniest Way

Cardi B has never been shy about sharing her unfiltered takes on motherhood, and her latest video on kids and screen time is proof. The Grammy-winning rapper took to social media to give her thoughts on whether children should have iPads and tablets — and her honest delivery had parents laughing and debating all over the internet.

“One thing I could agree is, I don't think kids need iPad every single day, especially on school nights,” Cardi said in the video. “They don’t have to be on it all day, but don’t make your life harder. Go wash your tub, do a bubble bath, cut some cheese and some crackers, lay in the tub, and put on some Gracie’s Corner.”

She went on to say that she believes in balance, allowing kids a few hours a day for iPads after finishing their sports and activities.

“Get them a tablet. Don’t make your life too motherf**king hard. We got all this new technology trying to help us and you here complaining. Cut on some Gracie’s Corner.”

Her shoutout didn’t go unnoticed. Gracie, the young star behind the viral educational brand “Gracie’s Corner,” responded with a playful video that quickly went viral. In her clip, Gracie took Cardi’s advice literally — lounging in the tub surrounded by cheese, meat, crackers, and a Capri Sun while Cardi’s song “Hello” played in the background.

The wholesome exchange had fans in the comments cheering for the unexpected linkup between the Bronx rapper and the kid-friendly content creator.