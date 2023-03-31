WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion In Talks To Star In Movie Opposite Adam Sandler

The movie is slated to stream on Netflix.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

March 31, 2023 / 6:00 AM

The Safdie brothers have set their sights on a new Netflix project, and word on the street is that Megan Thee Stallion is currently in negotiations to join the cast alongside  Adam Sandler, a previous collaborator from Uncut Gems. While Netflix is playing it coy, insiders have hinted at an exciting premise that delves into the alluring world of sports memorabilia, according to Collider. 

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the limelight, having already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From her standout appearances on P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and SNL, she's proven her versatility as an actress.

But it's her musical prowess that has truly set her apart, having collaborated with industry giants such as Beyoncé and Cardi B. Her impressive list of accolades, including three Grammys, four American Music Awards, and six BET Awards, have cemented her status as one of the most influential people in the world, according to Time.

Megan Thee Stallion

