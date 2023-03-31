Megan Thee Stallion In Talks To Star In Movie Opposite Adam Sandler

The Safdie brothers have set their sights on a new Netflix project, and word on the street is that Megan Thee Stallion is currently in negotiations to join the cast alongside Adam Sandler, a previous collaborator from Uncut Gems. While Netflix is playing it coy, insiders have hinted at an exciting premise that delves into the alluring world of sports memorabilia, according to Collider.

Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to the limelight, having already established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. From her standout appearances on P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and SNL, she's proven her versatility as an actress.