K-Pop Star Crush Apologizes For Skirting High-Fives With Black Fans, Calling It A ‘Misunderstanding’

South Korean musician and K-Pop star Crush has issued a statement apologizing for his actions after he was accused of ignoring Black fans at the 2022 Someday Plemora.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 30-year-old described the incident as a “misunderstanding” after video of him allegedly avoiding the minority fans went viral.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted to address the issue revolving around the audience interaction from my performance last night at the 2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA festival,” he began. "I've been away for roughly 2 years and being able to perform on stage with my dearest fans in the audience was such an unforgettable and long-awaited experience, so I naturally and instinctively walked towards and reached down to the crowd.”

He continued: "To avoid further misunderstanding, I would like to explain that I had to refrain from giving out high-fives with the fans in particular sections as a safety precaution - fans were getting too close to the fences holding up the audience section and I saw that those in the front row were getting pushed against the fence, so I made a quick judgement not to approach for the safety of my fans.

"I sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding that my actions may have caused,” he concluded. “I love each and every one of my fans and I would never discriminate nor favor anyone."

The apology comes after a fan who attended the concert claimed via a now-deleted tweet that Crush had been giving high fives to fans, but allegedly chose to skip over her and her roommate over their “dark skin.”

"sooo i have decided 2 post it..here it is! the ppl crush says "no" 2 is my roommate n i, u can c my hand go down (i have dark skin so it stands out) right after. i dont think crush should "get away" w this. i want other ppl 2 know what he did!” the caption of the now-deleted tweet read, according to Newsweek. "we r both black, she just has lighter skin than me! on top of that a friend of mine moved her hand away so crush could get 2 me n my roommate but he skipped us n still touched her hand anyways, which she told me after the festival. so.

The incident has called attention to what critics say is an old problem: the K-pop industry’s struggle to develop an adequate level of cultural sensitivity that fans in the U.S. and elsewhere expect.