Doja Cat Shows Love To Little Brother’s Phonte After Revisiting His Iconic Verse

Doja Cat is weighing in on hip-hop and revealing who she believes delivered the greatest verse of all time.

During her Instagram live, the rapper was listening to rapper Phonte’s verse on Little Brother’s “Whatever You Say” and shared how it’s “one of my favorite verses in the entire fucking history of rap ever.”

She continued, calling his verse “smooth,” and while the veteran rapper only rhymed about twice in the record, the “Jealous Type” rapper shared his method works and continued, sharing “you don’t have to rhyme.”

Phonte, a North Carolina native, began his career as part of the group Little Brother, which consisted of him, rapper Big Pooh, and producer 9th Wonder. The trio met in college back in 1998 at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina.

In an interview with MVRemix.com back in 2003, Phonte explained how the group came up with their name.

“Tribe [Called Quest], De La [Soul], and Public Enemy were like our big brothers in the game so now we are the little brothers of that movement, carrying on the tradition of good music.”

The group produced five albums, including “The Listening,” “Get Back,” and their most recent 2019 album, “May The Lord Watch.”

The group, minus 9th Wonder, who left in 2007, recently toured for the final time on their farewell tour, called the Curtain Call tour, before officially retiring.

In an interview with AllHipHop.com , Pooh and Phonte spoke to the outlet, sharing how they are “super good” in terms of their relationship and were able to “reconcile” so they can finally put “Little Brother to bed the proper way.”

“We was able to do it the right way and I believe that’s one of the things we both thought was important—not that when we knew when that day would be, but it was still important to have that moment and allow our fans to have that moment, too,” Pooh said during the interview.