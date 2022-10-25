YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown Records

Motown is cashing in on YoungBoy Never Broke Again after the rapper joined their roster and signed a “competitive” contract, according to Variety.

This comes off the heels of the rapper releasing his final contractually obligated album The Last Slimento, under Atlantic Records before making the pivot.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to my artists to make sure to find the right partner for my label,” YoungBoy told Complex. “I’m looking forward to working with Ethiopia, Kenoe and Motown Records.”

The rapper released four albums with the record label, the latest of which is assured to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His latest project, Ma I Got A Family, was released last week (October 21).