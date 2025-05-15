STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Minneapolis Partners with StoryCorps to Chronicle Community Reflections

Five years after George Floyd's death, residents share their experiences to be preserved nationally.
By Jasmine Browley
May 15, 2025 / 2:31 PM

Five years after George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, the city is partnering with StoryCorps to collect and preserve personal stories from community members affected by the tragedy. This initiative aims to ensure that the experiences and reflections of those impacted are archived for future generations.

Photographer John Noltner, who documented the immediate aftermath of Floyd's death, recalled the profound sense of community and grief he witnessed, according to CBS News

"When I came on that first day, it was just a small little memorial," Noltner said. "We really just brought a portable studio, a light and a camera, and we were just asking people, 'What do you want to say?'" He found an authentic community grieving and an energy that welcomed anyone who showed up, reflecting a collective search for connection.

