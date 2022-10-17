R&B Singer Joyce Sims Dies At 63

R&B singer Joyce Sims, best known for the 1987 hit “Come Into My Life”, has passed away, according to Deadline. She died at 63, her family confirmed. No cause of death was given.

Sims was born in Rochester, New York and lived in New Jersey with her husband, Errol. She is survived by two children. Memorial plans have not been publicly released.

Joyce Sims is also known for songs “All and All,” “Lifetime Love,” “Walk Away,” and “Looking for a Love.”