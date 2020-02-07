The Most Powerful Speeches From ESSENCE's 2020 Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Recently ESSENCE hosted its 13th annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards luncheon, which always brings out some of the industry's most accomplished sisters.

Hosted by rapper, actress and The Talk show host Eve, the event, which took place Thursday, February 6 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, gathered the likes of Niecy Nash, Issa Rae, Alfre Woodward, Garcelle Beauvais, Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, Billy Porter, Janet Mock, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington and more.

After Nash accepted the Ford Vanguard Award, the Claws actress offered up a few words of encouragement during her powerful speech.

“I can encourage you to walk in your truth, to heal your trauma, and live your best damn life," Nash said before offering tips on success in both life, and career.

“One, acknowledge how you feel. Two, you got to know that your feelings are not facts, but rather fact lies in why you feel the thing in the first place. You got to be transparent. Trust that it is so much easier to walk in your truth than it is to run towards the lie.”