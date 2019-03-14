Chiwetel Ejiofor On Telling The Story Of A Real-Life African Superhero [EXCLUSIVE]

As Trywell, Ejiofor’s face is pained with indecision. It’s a torment that only someone who has owned a bike can relate to. At first, he laughs when I ask about his first bike. “That’s a great question. I’m not sure if it was quite my first bike, but I remember having a Ridgeback when I was quite young. It was bright yellow. I was a kid, probably around the same age as William in the story,” he says before sharing an all-too-familiar scenario. “It got stolen, and I remember the crushing pain. I had left it somewhere unlocked and gone away for what must have been 10 or 15 minutes to do something else and come back. I just remember that feeling of staring at the empty space and feeling a bit ridiculous myself. How could I be so stupid. I loved that bike. It’s the first time you realize the crazy unfairness of life.”

I can almost hear Chiwetel Ejiofor smiling through the pain over the phone. In his directorial debut, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind , the Academy Award winner plays the father of a bright and determined boy named William, whose home country of Malawi is being ravaged by lack of rain and resulting famine. William is inspired to build a windmill to power a pump, which will help to irrigate grain crops year-round. But before he can build his windmill, William must convince his father, Trywell, to sacrifice his bike so that he can use the parts to build his turbine.

The unfairness of life is at the heart of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, based on the book by William Kamkwamba, with Maxwell Simba in the starring role as a real-life Shuri type who maximizes his brain power. A drought in Malawi has had a trickle-down effect on all of the citizens, affecting the local economy, food supplies and even education, as William’s school struggles to remain open, denying access to students who cannot pay to attend. Watching his family and neighbors fight for scraps of grain inspires William to action and his story of technological triumph is captured on screen for the first time. BET spoke with Chiwetel about stepping behind the camera for the first time, what inspired him to tell this story and how the one determined young man can empower his country.

BET: How did you discover the book this film was based upon?

CE: It was actually recommended to me by a friend who was at the book launch party in Los Angeles and spoke to me about it the next day. She just thought it was something that I might be interested in, in taking a look at. She just thought it was a great story. So, I got them to send me the book and it started from there.

What was it about the book that made you want to make it into a film?

I think it was the optimism, the inspirational quality of it. I hadn’t seen this way of looking at a rural community in any African place, but specifically in Malawi. I’d never really experienced these things from the inside, and that’s what was remarkable about William’s journey. As a reader, you could engage with it on his terms and see the world through his eyes. To see things as stark as famine and hunger and these immense challenges, but inside a family dynamic. This was from his position and his point of view.

Then [there are] the wider social, economic, geopolitical and environmental issues that were also in the conversation and mix of that film. All of that felt like a rich tapestry to start working on a screenplay.

When did you first meet William?

I went out to see him in about 2011 after I had written the first draft and working on the second draft. I went to Malawi and met William and his family. He was incredibly generous with me [and] took me around his community [to] all of the places where the events took place. I did some traveling independently with a couple of people to get an understanding of Malawi broadly. It was kind of easy going with a certain sense of humility but a great sense of purpose. I was really struck by that and struck by him. It was in that period that I started to think that the best thing to do would be to try and make the film right there in Malawi, in Wimbe, the Village, and Kasungu, the wider area.

What were the considerations for shooting on location?

It was mainly just a question of the logistics of getting everything in. Getting equipment in. There hadn’t been a film of that size or anywhere near this size in Malawi before. The real truth was those concerns faded in comparison to what the people of Malawi gave us in terms of their commitment to the project, their welcoming nature. [We] were this kind of circus coming to town with all this cast and crew and disruption and they were very supportive. If they hadn’t been it would have been impossible to make the film. [Their presence] was great in terms of background artists, the people who had been through the events of the story. Malawi was this great bonus to us, ultimately.

You learned to speak Chichewa for the film. What was that learning process like?

I was working with Samson Kambalu, who is an artist and writer in his own right. He was born and raised in Malawi and then moved to the U.K. So, he did the translations of the script for me. I was studying the language basics and then moving specifically as I was writing into translating the script and beginning the process of learning the translation to the script. It wasn’t a full broad-based understanding of the language. That’s what I was also engaged in with other members of the cast, those who didn’t speak Chichewa. So, we had Lily Banda, who is Milawian, and we had Philbert Flakeza, who plays Gilbert Wimbe, William’s best friend in the film, who is also Milawian. So, we had a Milawian contingent in the core cast. But then with Aïssa Maïga, who is French Senegalese, myself, and Maxwell, who is playing William, who is from Kenya, we had to knuckle down with those guys as a group with more translators and dialect coaches who helped us to learn the parts of the language that we were engaged with.

Maxwell does a wonderful job as William. How did you find him and why did you think he was right for the part?

We cast a very wide net. Alexa Fogel, who is a terrific casting agent based out of New York, had a lot of contacts on the continent. So, we had people in South Africa and Kenya and created contacts in Malawi. We were in schools meeting as many people as we could. And in that group of people [we found] Maxwell Simba. I saw his audition tape when I was in London, and I was just stunned by him. He had this extraordinarily sophisticated acting style and a way of making really interesting choices that should have belied his lack of experience in acting. Yet he held all of this emotional complexity and intelligence and was able to deliver it with minimalism and simplicity. So, I went over to Kenya to see him in Nairobi and do workshops with him and just start to improvise and see if there were any parameters to what he was doing, and I discovered there weren’t any. He’s an intelligent and interesting actor who can bring to the fore these complicated emotions and dynamics.

This was your directorial debut. Did you pull from any of the directors you’ve worked with in the past?

I’ve been very fortunate to work with so many gifted directors over the years and see ways of approaching scenes, crowds, and all of these elements involved in film making and seeing where that’s been successful. Having been in situations that were broadly similar and feeling what is achievable [provided an] intimate understanding of scene play [and] was really very helpful. It was an important part of me trying to tell this story.