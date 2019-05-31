O’Shea Jackson, Jr. & Cast of ‘Godzilla’ Share On Set Pranks & What Scared Them For Real

“A bear got on set,” says O’Shea Jackson Jr . , who stars as Chief Warrant Officer Barnes. But it was the virtual monster that caused him the most pain. “Every time Ghidorah is on camera there has to be a hurricane, which means you have to be completely just doused in water, 100-mile-per-hour winds and just how sore my feet were. It was just right when they’re on the second stage of pruning. Oh, it’s so ridiculous.”

When you’re filming a movie featuring god-like monsters with three heads, it shouldn’t take anything extra to up the fear factor for the actors. But during the creation of Godzilla: King of the Monsters , the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island , both planned and unplanned mayhem supplemented what was in the script.

Ghidorah joins Mothra and Rodan as a trifecta of new monsters to take on Godzilla in the action-packed flick directed by Michael Dougherty. His co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things fame, said there were scheduled explosions that had her “terrified,” but it didn’t stop her from trying to scare the pants off the other actors.

“I found a hand in my refrigerator. A snake in my toilet. And this one [points to Millie] playing ding-dong ditch on the trailer.”

Brown seems to be of two minds, insisting that she is not to blame, yet claiming to be king of the pranksters.

“I’m done defending myself,” she rebuts. “Michael’s spreading this rumor that he was the cool prankster on set. It was undeniably me. I put in all this hard work and now he’s going to get the credit. It’s not OK, and I’m going to confront him at the premiere tonight.”

Dougherty is more pragmatic when asked about the pranks on set: “We started off as, I think, enemies, and that we were pranking each other. Then we realized if we combined forces we could do more damage. Just like giant monsters.”

Franchise staple Ken Watanabe didn’t participate in any of the hijinks, but Thomas Middleditch insists that he got one off.

“Ken Watanabe trying to prank us that he’s from Japan. The guy is from Wisconsin. He’s a cheesehead.”

But all jokes aside, Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the giant monster flick we’ve been waiting for since the first Godzilla premiered almost 65 years ago. The only thing fans should fear is not being able to get a ticket.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is in theaters now!