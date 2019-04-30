O’Shea Jackson Jr. Shares How John Singleton Helped Him Before He Got His Big Break

Hollywood is currently mourning the untimely death of directing legend John Singleton, who passed away on April 29 after suffering a massive stroke weeks prior.

One of the latest people to send his personal condolences to Singleton's family is Straight Outta Compton star O'Shea Jackson Jr., who opened up to BET.com about how much of an impact the history-making director made on his family.

"Sending all my thoughts and prayers to the family of John Singleton," he said. "I consider my family part of the family of John Singleton. John has done so much for us, it's unreal. We would not be where we are if it was not for John Singleton."

O'Shea, 28, went on to reveal that the Poetic Justice visionary actually had a personal hand in leading him to success prior to him making it in Hollywood.

"I wouldn't have gotten into USC if I didn't get a letter of recommendation from John Singleton," he added. "You have no idea how important you mean to us and important to us as a people. You are our crème of the crop in cinema, and we love you."

Take a look at the heartfelt clip, below: