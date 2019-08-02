Idris Elba: 'Just Because I’m Married Doesn’t Mean I’m Not Sexy'

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Idris Elba was heralded as People magazine's "sexiest man alive" in 2018, and the choice was met with a resounding, "It's about time!"
Recently, while promoting his recently released film, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the actor explained if he's continuing to embrace the title, despite him now being a happily married man.
"Listen, man. Just because I'm married doesn't mean I ain't sexy," he said. "It is the biggest ego booster to be called the sexiest man alive. And it says 'sexiest man alive.' That means I can own that title as long as I'm alive, right? Not for the year they give you."
In fact, he says both he and his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, find it amusing as they see a side of him that his admirers rarely do.
"Actually, it was a massive compliment," he added. "Me and my wife, we laugh about it a lot 'cause sometimes I don't look sexy, trust me."
So, has anything changed for the actor since he was blessed with the title? According to him, not really, but it has boosted his ego a bit.
"No. I mean, it just makes me swag a little bit more," he said. "Just a little bit more. But no, I'm complimented by it. It was a magic moment."
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is currently playing in theaters, everywhere.
Watch him share more of his thoughts in the video, below:
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
