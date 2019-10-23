The Cast Of ‘Sistas’ Drops Major Gems About Self-Love, Relationships And Friendship

Hindsight is 20/20 and the cast of Tyler Perry’s Sistas know this all too well. The highly anticipated series, which premiered on Wednesday, October 23, provided viewers with a front row seat into the lives of four single women navigating life, love and the lack thereof.

KJ Smith, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown and Mignon Von visited Chicago on October 17, sharing a special clip of the show while getting candid on the life experiences they brought to the series.

As the dramedy explores the dimensions of relationships and the complexities of self-love with four single women in Atlanta, we asked the sistas what was the one lesson they had to learn the hard way when it comes to love.

Ebony Obsidian, who plays hair salon owner Karen Mott, described the unexpected pain of “two people [that] can be really great people, but it still does not work out. And sometimes it can take a long time to figure that out when you’re with someone…they’re everything you’ve been saying you want but whatever it is, it’s not just there. I think it's almost sadder when things don’t work out and when we’re just not that missing piece to each other’s puzzle.”

Germany-born beauty Novi Brown revealed how damaging self-sabotaging attitudes create unnecessary tension and how she battled mental negativity for herself.

“The hardest lesson to learn in love is to face yourself--facing your own self-sabotaging behavior in a relationship. A lot of times there’s not a lot of drama in a relationship, it’s just you stirring up mess in your head,” the model shared. “When I was falling in love with my partner, I found myself gravitating toward those self-sabotaging behaviors; how do you love me, why do you love me and I was like, ‘Girl, he shows up for you, rent is paid, he shows up to your job, he’s always making sure you have what you need and that’s his way of loving you.'”