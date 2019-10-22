Tyler Perry Celebrates His New Series ‘Sistas’ And ‘The Oval’ With An Emotional Speech To His Fans

Tyler Perry celebrated the premieres of his two new BET series, Sistas and The Oval, at the Southern Exchange in Atlanta on Sunday night (October 20), and he marked the occasion by showing love and gratitude to the people who got him there.

“It’s my hope and prayer that you all will watch [these shows] and encourage everyone you know to watch these shows, be there with us, for us, through us, be there with BET as we go through this whole new coming together, this whole new transition. I need you like never before,” he said to an enraptured crowd.



He then added one more appeal to audiences: “There’s this new thing they have called Twitter – yes I’m 50 – I need you to tweet as much as you can, show your love, talk back to me on Twitter, I want to know about the show.”

Perry continued, “What I’ve found is that on all these years, it’s always been my fans, my audience and the people who are right by my side who have kept me grounded, who have kept, kept me understanding and kept me close so I never forgot so thank you for that.”