Who Said It: Iron Man Or Ghostface Killah?

“So much of Peter’s story in the MCU so far has been in his relation to Tony [Stark] and the other Avengers,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told BET.com “And he has plenty of problems to deal with [now] that are all Peter related.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home , the dramatic conclusion to Marvel’s phase three in their cinematic universe, is about one hero establishing his legacy in the shadow of a great man. A young Pete Parker is eager to get his life back in order following the events of Avengers: End Game , and that includes moving on without his mentor, Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man.

However, Tony Stark has been an influence outside of the comic book movie world as well. Wu-Tang rap legend Ghostface Killah adopted the Iron Man alias and titled his 1996 debut album after the billionaire hero philanthropist. "Tony Starks" even made a cameo in the first Iron Man movie that was later deleted.

To commemorate the passing of the baton from Tony to Peter, we asked the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home to play a game of “Who Said It?” featuring quotes from Tony Stark/Iron Man and Ghosftace Killah.

For example, “Somewhere out of this world, stranded on Uranus” sounds like something either man could have said, considering Tony’s predicament at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. But it was actually Ghost on “Poisonous Darts.”

“Nameless, these stonewashed cats, leave 'em brainless/Somewhere out of this world, stranded on Uranus…”

Spider-Man Far From Home is in theaters July 2!