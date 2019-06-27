We Asked Marvel Studios President If ‘Into The Spider-Verse’ Had Him Shook And If Nick Fury Will Ever Make It To Wakanda

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, loves his work. On the eve of bringing phase three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, he just seems happy to be here. “How cool is it that we’re in London?” he asks rhetorically with a smile. Huddled in a quiet room at the Corinthia Hotel, Feige is a long way from his native Boston, where he lived until he was three. Arguably the most powerful man in Hollywood today, Feige has likely made dozens of trips to Europe throughout his tenure, but still harbors the excitement of that 16-year-old who saw Tim Burton’s Batman in the theater 30 years ago. He’s playing for the opposition now, but it doesn’t make it any less fun. Fandom is forever.

However, to take his good nature for naïvete would be a mistake. He knows damn well that millions of comic book and movie fans are hanging on his every word like Dr. Strange in deep meditation. He answers all of my questions honestly, but carefully. With so much anticipation for the next phase of Marvel’s movie franchises, he can only say but so much, but he doesn’t run either. To sit in his chair, you’ve got to have a thicker skin than Ben Grimm. So we loaded up our Element Gun and fired off the tough questions. Read ahead to see how he fared.

BET: Spider-Man Far From Home is now my favorite live-action Spider-Man film…

Kevin Feige: With Into the Spider-Verse being above that?

Yes. So when you saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, were you nervous at all for Far From Home?

No. But I loved Spider-Verse and thought it was great. I wasn’t nervous, but I was thankful that we went with Mysterio when we were deciding what villain to use. We wanted to do a villain that hadn’t been seen before. And Mysterio was high on the list. There were some questions about his powers and is it too confusing and the illusions and things like that. [But] we were like, no that’s what would be fun. I saw Spider-Verse and said thank God we went with something daring and complex. If it had just been an average Spider-Man villain chasing him around buildings and trying to hit him with a blast, it would have seemed really lame next to Spider-Verse.

What made Spider-Man: Far From Home the ideal way to end phase 3?

KF: Seeing those ramifications of End Game and how it personally effected Peter and launching Peter into being his own hero. So much of Peter’s story in the MCU so far has been in his relation to Tony [Stark] and the other Avengers, and he has plenty of problems to deal with [now] that are all Peter related. Because it’s so connected to End Game, it felt like the perfect finale to this 23-movie saga.

Do you think The Incredibles has been an influence on the MCU?

KF: I don’t know if it has specifically any more so than all great movies are an influence to us and all great movies help inspire us. But I don’t know any more than that.

I asked specifically because of how [redacted for spoilers] bears a striking resemblance to [redacted for spoilers].

KF: That was pointed out to us after the fact, to be honest with you. [laughs] And it was a little different. But that was not intentional. It’s a great story point.