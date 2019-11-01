'Terminator' vs. 'The Avengers': Who Got Time Travel Right?

In Avengers: Endgame, “Earth’s mightiest heroes” attempt to undo the grand culling of billions committed by the evil intergalactic environmentalist Thanos. In order to save the lives of their friends, family and fellow Avengers, Iron Man and Ant-Man devise a way to use quantum theory to travel back in time. In asking how this will work, Colonel Rhodes suggests they go back in time and strangle baby Thanos to stop it all from happening. Professor Hulk counters, “That’s horrible, secondly, time travel doesn’t work that way. Changing the past doesn’t change the future.”

RELATED: This Is The Only Way A 'Terminator' Crossover With 'Aliens' Could Happen

The rest of the team, who has grown up watching more movies, insists that Time Cop, The Terminator, Star Trek and many more were based on the premise that changing the past does in fact change the future.

“I don’t know why everyone believes that, but that isn’t true,” Professor Hulk says. “Think about it. If you travel to the past, that past becomes your future, and your former present becomes the past, which now can’t be changed by your new future.”

While we’ll leave it to the physicists to argue the science, we invited the stars of the new Terminator: Dark fate film to respond to The Avengers and their theory. Considering that this new film pretends that the last three Terminator films either didn’t happen or exist on an alternate timeline, they’re open to some literal revisionist history. But their sticking to their guns.

“You’re wrong…You suck!” says Linda Hamilton, the badass Sarah Connor, tongue squarely in cheek.

The Governator, however, is a tad more diplomatic. “They can do their story, everyone has their storyline and it’s up to the writers how they want to go and which direction they want to go. We have our timeline and we have our story and we are concentrating on that.”

Fans can decide for themselves which time travel theory reigns supreme when Terminator: Dark Fate, opens in theaters nation wide.

Watch the full interview below!