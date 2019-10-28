Arnold Schwarzenegger And Linda Hamilton Would Only Do A ‘Terminator’ And ‘Alien’ Crossover Under These Conditions

After 28 years, Linda Hamilton returns to her iconic role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise. The sci-fi series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger chronicles humankind’s battle with sentient A.I. and gets a reboot of sorts with Terminator: Dark Fate picking up where 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day left off. Like a bad relationship, the Dark Fate creators are pretending that the subsequent Terminator sequels, Rise of the Machines (2003) Salvation (2009) and Genisys (2015), existed in an alternative timeline. In other words, "Fughedaboutit."

Hamilton’s return has not only invigorated interest in the franchise, it has also revived long-standing fan hopes (OK, I admit, I am "fans") of a Terminator crossover with the Alien movies. With Alien and Predator (another Schwarzenegger vehicle) getting the mash-up treatment on screen in 2004, fans have been itching to see Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley on screen with the badass Sarah Connor. But is it something the Terminator: Dark Fate cast would like to see? BET.com asked them during a recent junket.

“I’d love to see Sigourney Weaver and Linda Hamilton go toe-to-toe,” says Mackenzie Davis, who stars as enhanced super soldier Grace. Her counterpart, Natalia Reyes, who holds the fate of the future in her hands as Dani Ramos, is open to the possibility as well. But what about Hamilton?

“Only if the script and story were fantastic,” she says after giving a deep sigh. “I don’t do a lot to satisfy fans. I mean, that sounds ungrateful, but the work process and the story and script and the characters have to be there first.”

Hamilton’s hesitance is understandable considering the mixed bag that the last three Terminator films turned out to be. Schwarzenegger shares her reluctance but offers a similar caveat.

“I think if it is written by Jim Cameron, then I go 100%, because he created those female action heroes,” says the former "Governator" of the Terminator and Aliens director. “He was kind of the first one out there who really raised the bar really high and made women kind of equal, which I think it was time to do that. And no one could do it better and pull it off better than Linda Hamilton. She raised the bar in Terminator 1 and raised it even higher in Terminator 2. So I was wondering how she could even top that, but she did it again in this Terminator.”

Terminator: Dark Fate is earning early positive reviews and goes up against Harriet and the Irishman for box office supremacy. If enough fans show up in theaters, the case for more movies and a crossover will be easier to make. Money talks.

Keep checking back to BET.com for more of our interviews from Terminator: Dark Fate, in theaters Friday, November 1.