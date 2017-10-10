Here's How This 'RHOA' Star Met Her New Bae

The ninth season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta ended with Cynthia Bailey and her then estranged husband Peter Thomas going their separate ways. Now, after spending some time as a single lady, the model is officially off the market and is dating a new man.

So, how did they meet? According to theJasmineBRAND.com , Cynthia reportedly adapted to today's most common way of meeting new love interests: technology. The site reports that Cynthia met her new bae, Will Jones , on a "super exclusive" upscale dating app called Raya.

Raya is reportedly a well known dating app for celebrities and public figures. The site claims that if you have a 5,000-plus Instagram follower count and work amongst the media and entertainment elite, you are most likely to get accepted to join the highly selective app.

Other well known celebs who have been known to use Raya include Russell Simmons, Ryan Lochte, Cara Delevigne and Diplo.

While Cynthia's confirmed that she and Jones, a motivational speaker, are, indeed, dating, she did clarify in a Snapchat post that that's where it ends — they're not exclusive just yet. He will, however, reportedly be featured on the upcoming tenth season of RHOA.

