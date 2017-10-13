50 Cent Tells Wendy Williams Her Husband ‘Deserves A Side Chick’ In Savage Clap Back

Exclusive: Watch Halle Berry React to Trey Songz Sliding Into Her DMs ‘for the Culture’
The actress is legitimately confused.
When it comes to social media beef, 50 Cent is a leading contender for the crown. So, it’s no surprise that he took to Instagram locked and loaded after hearing Wendy Williams’ thoughts on his celebratory end of child support posts.
Wendy told Fif to “get his life” while dishing on the long standing feud with his oldest son Marquise Jackson. 50 Cent quickly took to IG slamming the talk show host for commenting on his personal issues.
Commenting on the rumors surrounding her husband’s infidelities, 50 quipped, “Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly m**********r. Focus on your own s**t b***h.”
He didn’t stop there. 50 came back with more shade. Posting a picture of Wendy Williams next to someone dressed as a lion, he wrote, “Yeah b***h, you f*****g around in the wrong section. Every time you call me, I’m a show up.”
The actress is legitimately confused.
COMMENTS