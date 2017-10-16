Will NeNe Leakes Be Fired From the 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta?'

NeNe Leakes recently lost her hosting gig at Xscape 's upcoming tour after her now viral rape rant hit new heights. Now, though she has since apologized for her words, they may be affecting her reality TV gig at the Real Housewives of Atlanta as her cast mates are reportedly refusing to film with her.

According to Radar Online, some of NeNe's RHOA cast mates are "done with her," and production is currently in a hard place as they can't be influenced.

"Kim [Zolciak] refuses to film with NeNe any further, so producers scrapped the all cast scene planned for last week," a source told the site. "Porsha [Williams] is refusing to film with NeNe and is siding with Kim. Sheree [Whitfield] is also siding with Kim."

As of now, there is no word on how the remaining ladies — Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore — feel on the situation. Things have gotten so severe that the source also added that NeNe's job on the show may be compromised as "they are currently talking about firing her."

To recap the controversial situation, NeNe was recorded telling a heckler at her Oakland, California, gig, "I hope your Uber driver rapes your a*s tonight, b***h."

