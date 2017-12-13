Nick Jonas’ Thoughts On White Artists Appropriating Black Music Might Make You Pause

Nick Jonas is set to star alongside the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the upcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle , and while doing press for the movie, he shed some light on his thoughts on music tastes. In particular, he explained why he believes the controversy of white artists appropriating Black music is just a matter of "inspiration."

Speaking exclusively with BET.com, the actor/singer explained that it is just fine for artists to embrace all music types when going about their respective creative processes.

"I think that, within music, there's a real chance to embrace all different cultures," he said. "I've been influenced from everything from soul to R&B music and Spanish-influenced music and it's all around. Even times I've traveled to Europe and I've been inspired by something I hear over in France."

He ended his response by stressing that this may not be the approach all artists take — it's strictly subjective.

"You have to be willing to be open to different sounds and I think it's just about feeling that freedom and that creativity from everything around you and finding a way to connect the dots if it makes sense for you," he added.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle lands in theaters everywhere on December 20.