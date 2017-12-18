Wait, Did Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Just Low-Key Drop Some More Epic News On Us?

Wait, Did Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Just Low-Key Drop Some More Epic News On Us?

They may be celebrating more than just their newborn son.

Published 23 hours ago

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are now proud parents, together, having recently welcomed their first child together into the world. Not long after the pair celebrated their new bundle of joy did rumors begin swirling that they may actually have more in store to celebrate.

See what else these two celebrated, most recently, with BET Breaks, above.

The internet is under the impression that the two have secretly wed, as indicated by a recent tweet the former Love & Hip Hop starlet posted where she called Budden her "husband."

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the former rapper also referred to Santana as his "wife" while in the delivery room with her.

Meanwhile, the Everyday Struggle co-host is loving his second time of being a father as he has been flooding Instagram with adorable photos of him and his lady gushing over their newborn baby.

I love them so much...... #Family

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on

Yes I’m about to be THAT dad & i don’t wanna hear SHIT from y’all about it cuz we all love Khaled!!!! 😂

A post shared by CCD @ Complex Media | MME (@joebudden) on

While their affectionate "husband" and "wife" titles for one another may just be their way of showing mutual love, we would be lying if we said we wouldn't love to see these two make it official.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Cyn Santana via Instagram)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs