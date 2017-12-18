Wait, Did Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Just Low-Key Drop Some More Epic News On Us?

Joe Budden and Cyn Santana are now proud parents, together, having recently welcomed their first child together into the world. Not long after the pair celebrated their new bundle of joy did rumors begin swirling that they may actually have more in store to celebrate.

The internet is under the impression that the two have secretly wed, as indicated by a recent tweet the former Love & Hip Hop starlet posted where she called Budden her "husband."

And thank you to my beautiful husband @JoeBudden I love you SO much Joseph. I seriously couldn’t have done this without you 💙

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the former rapper also referred to Santana as his "wife" while in the delivery room with her.

Meanwhile, the Everyday Struggle co-host is loving his second time of being a father as he has been flooding Instagram with adorable photos of him and his lady gushing over their newborn baby.

