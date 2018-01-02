Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Rushes To Hospital After Alexis Skyy Has A Pregnancy-Related Health Scare

Destiny’s Manifesto: Why 2017 Will Be Remembered As The Year We Began Dismantling The Myth Of White Supremacy
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
Love & Hip Hop newbie Alexis Skyy and her on-again off-again boyfriend Fetty Wap were in for a huge scare after the reality star’s water broke prematurely. The 1738 rapper reportedly dropped everything to be by her side during her hospital stay.
Popular online blog, TheShadeRoom received footage of the expectant mama being wheeled into an emergency room.
Close friend of Alexis Skyy, Ikey took to social media with an update on her condition. “Alexis & the baby is fine. Just keep her in your prayers & respect her privacy at the moment,” he wrote.
News of Alexis’ hospitalization drew tons of concern seeing as though she just confirmed the gender of her baby back in November.
Photos from left: Prince Williams/WireImage, Rob Kim/Getty Images
TRENDING IN CELEBS
From Hollywood to hip-hop to politics and sports, the tide is turning before our eyes.
Twitter is mad, but his fellow comedians are defending the controversial bit.
COMMENTS