Prayers Up: Fetty Wap Rushes To Hospital After Alexis Skyy Has A Pregnancy-Related Health Scare

Love & Hip Hop newbie Alexis Skyy and her on-again off-again boyfriend Fetty Wap were in for a huge scare after the reality star’s water broke prematurely. The 1738 rapper reportedly dropped everything to be by her side during her hospital stay.

Popular online blog, TheShadeRoom received footage of the expectant mama being wheeled into an emergency room.

A post shared by ShadyLipz (@shadylipz) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:23am PST

Close friend of Alexis Skyy, Ikey took to social media with an update on her condition. “Alexis & the baby is fine. Just keep her in your prayers & respect her privacy at the moment,” he wrote.

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 2, 2018 at 11:20am PST

News of Alexis’ hospitalization drew tons of concern seeing as though she just confirmed the gender of her baby back in November.

Written by Jasmine Washington