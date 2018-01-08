Boy Bye: Young Hollywood Has The Craziest Defense For His Racist Comments About Amara La Negra

It’s safe to say that Love & Hip Hop Miami newbie Young Hollywood made one of the most ill received reality TV debuts to date. After advising proud Afro-Latina songstress Amara La Negra to ditch her larger-than-life afro in favor of a look more acceptable by the music industry, the producer was dragged all over social media for his offensive comments. After a few days of dealing with the relentless wrath of Amara La Negra supporters, Hollywood took to social media clearing up his statements.

Hollywood revealed that he stands by his controversial comments although he might not necessarily agree with them in his personal life. According to him, it’s all based on the music industry and the looks they deem marketable. Young Hollywood explained, “Amara is a beautiful girl. But it’s sad to say that I’m not the highest peak of the totem pole. It’s just sad that some industries require certain looks for certain songs, just to appeal to certain markets...Look at me, bro! I couldn’t even be racist if I wanted to.”

Young Hollywood offered up a few suggestions on who should really be held accountable for setting the standard in the music industry. “It’s not me who you should be bashing… it’s the CEOs of these companies. The CEOs of these major labels. That’s who y’all should be coming after. That’s the reason I haven’t really addressed it, because this s**t is over my head. It’s deeper than rap,” he added.

Completely shooting down claims of being a racist, the reality TV newbie concluded, “Trust me, I’m very well-educated. I know very well where Latinos come from. The only reason we have light skinned Latinos is because their ancestors were raped by the Spaniards. Trust me, I know my history. Don’t get it twisted... I’m not stupid or ignorant like that.”

Check out Young Hollywood’s Instagram Live session and tell us what you think below.