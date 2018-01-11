Blac Chyna Reportedly Thinks The Kardashians Are Now Sabotaging Her Love Life

It appears that Blac Chyna isn't having the best start to the new year as new reports show that she's having some difficulty in the romance area and she's allegedly blaming the Kardashians.

According to Hollywood Life, after claiming in legal documents that the Kardashians have purposefully set out to sabotage her business life, the former stripper is now holding them responsible for giving her a poor reputation in the dating field.

The site reports that she is under the impression that her less than positive association with the famous family has made her undesirable to men.

"She is finding it very hard to date and she wants to date much more but she is blaming her connection with the Kardashians and Rob as a reason that people don't want to date her," an insider told the site. "She feels that the way she is represented in the public doesn't do her any favors in the dating department. And if there is one thing in 2018 she'd like to change it's the stigma she has on herself from what she believes is Kardashian created."

Despite this report, Blac Chyna, 29, has been rumored to be dating rapper Playboi Carti.