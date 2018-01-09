Blac Chyna Says The Kardashians Have One 'Unwritten Rule' That Nearly Destroyed Her

The feud between Blac Chyna and the Kardashians continues with the former stripper recently filing legal documents in her lawsuit against three members of the famous clan. This time, she's making more claims against the trio, and mentioned an "unwritten rule" that they allegedly had in place to ruin her.

According to TMZ, she is suing Kim, Kris and her ex-fiancé, Rob, continuing to claim they banded together to sabotage the reality show she shared with Rob.

In the documents, Chyna explained that there is an "unwritten rule" that was allegedly kept from her when she began dating Rob that came back to haunt her after they split.

"The unwritten rule no one told [her] when she began her relationship with Kardashian is that the entire family will come after you if you leave, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down, including getting your television show canceled [despite great ratings], spreading lies about you, and even funding a bogus lawsuit about a crumbled gingerbread house," it states.

Chyna went on to add that she believes the family was determined to end her career so she would not serve as a commercial or social media threat to them.

Meanwhile, the Kardashians have asked the judge to throw out the case, saying once more that the only reason Rob & Chyna was canceled was due to Chyna getting a restraining order against Rob, which legally prevented them from interacting, and hence, filming.