Tracee Ellis Ross Might Be ‘Scaling Back ‘ Her Role On ‘Black-Ish’ Following A Behind-The-Scenes Dispute

The debate over Hollywood’s glass ceiling has been intensifying. Shocking details surfacing over the humongous pay disparity between female actresses and their male counterparts has called many of film and television's leading ladies into action. Time’s Up has risen as not only an initiative and legal fund formed to fight sexual harassment across industries, but also as a means to close Hollywood’s gender pay gap.

According to TheHollywoodReporter.com, a recent Time’s Up meeting revealed that one of primetime’s fave series is at the helm of gender-based pay disparity. Sources from the alleged meeting disclosed that Black-ish star Tracee Elliss Ross was being paid “significantly less” than ABC star Anthony Anderson.

The source also revealed that Ross “may opt to appear in fewer episodes to make up the pay disparity by guesting on another show” if she’s not brought up to Anderson’s pay level during negotiations for the show’s fifth season.

Another source told THR.com that there might be a reasonable explanation for the Ross and Anderson’s pay gap. “Anderson and Ellis Ross’ roles aren’t equal given that he has been attached to Black-ish from the start and is an executive producer.” Despite the differences in their roles, this source did confirm that “a new deal will significantly increase her compensation.”

News of Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson’s pay disparity quickly became a hot topic online with commenters venting their frustration at the shocking news.

