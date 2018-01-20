Peter Gunz Reacts To Amina Buddafly Filing For Divorce

Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly are really calling it quits after dragging out their strained relationship over numerous seasons of Love & Hip Hop .

Earlier we reported that the couple has finally gone through with the divorce as Amina posted a pic of the official papers on her Instagram Story with Peter screenshotting that and putting it up on his IG.

Now, we’re getting more reaction from Peter’s side. He’s claiming the longtime-coming divorce was not painful and both parties agreed to terms quickly.

He took to his Instagram earlier today to give his take on how the couple ended things.