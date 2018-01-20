Peter Gunz Reacts To Amina Buddafly Filing For Divorce

Wendy Williams Wasted Absolutely No Time Shading Kim And Kanye Over Their Baby News
Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly are really calling it quits after dragging out their strained relationship over numerous seasons of Love & Hip Hop.
Earlier we reported that the couple has finally gone through with the divorce as Amina posted a pic of the official papers on her Instagram Story with Peter screenshotting that and putting it up on his IG.
Now, we’re getting more reaction from Peter’s side. He’s claiming the longtime-coming divorce was not painful and both parties agreed to terms quickly.
He took to his Instagram earlier today to give his take on how the couple ended things.
“Our divorce is not ugly.. No lawyers no judges no Mediators!! Just us..” he captioned under a pic of the two. “I love @aminabuddafly and the Beautiful Queens she gave me.. Divorce in our case is not a bad thing it’s best and won’t change the support and love for her my kids and her music.. no comments necessary.”
Peter and Amina have had a dysfunctional relationship for years. They were first introduced on L&HH when it was shown that Peter had begun seeing Amina while he was still in a relationship with Tara, the mother of his child.
Subsequently, a love triangle was born and eventually both women had children with Peter.
Peter and Amina eventually got married, but their union suffered due to mistrust. They tried Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars to work out their issues, however now that seems null and void due to the reported divorce.
