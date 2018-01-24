Nelly’s Rape Accuser Says He ‘Targets Curvy Black Women’ And Wants An ‘Injunction On His Penis’

Nelly 's rape accuser is speaking out, and this time she's gone to court to effectively have her point translated. She specified to the judge that she wants to ensure that he doesn't do to other women what he allegedly did to her.

According to TMZ, Monique Greene recently filed legal documents, and in her lawsuit, asked for an injunction against both the rapper and his penis.

She explained that Nelly's main intention is to sexually assault women, specifically "beautiful women of color," "with beautiful faces and curvy figures," at his concerts. Going into more detail, she said there is a specific process in place that starts with his entourage inviting the women and their friends backstage.

Greene even went on to add that Nelly happens to be attracted "to women who were resistant."

Continuing to detail the process, she said the rapper will begin masturbating in front the women "with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis."

She added that the assault occurs if the woman resists, resulting in him eventually ejaculating on the woman's body.

Greene claimed that she knows of at least two other women who have shared similar experiences to hers, revealing that Nelly allegedly even put his hands up one of the women's dresses. She said the other woman who claimed to be assaulted by the rapper told her that he forced her to perform oral sex on him and called her a "c**t" when she eventually escaped the situation.

Nelly's rep is yet to respond to Greene's allegations.