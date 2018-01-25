Oprah Finally Makes A Statement About Whether Or Not She’ll Run For President

After receiving much praise for her words, Oprah was then billed as the most qualified next candidate to be president of the United States. While the public's bid for her to run has taken on a life of its own since then, she's remained relatively silent on the topic, until now.

Oprah Winfrey sparked an infectious inspiration throughout the nation after delivering a rousing speech at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

In her cover story for InStyle magazine, Oprah explained that, to the dismay of much of the public, she actually has absolutely no interest in running for president in 2020.

"I've always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she said. "And so it's not something that interests me. I don't have the DNA for it."

For those of you across social media incessantly encouraging her to run, keep in mind that she sees you and she's fully aware of your excitement.

"Gayle [King]... has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, 'When's Oprah going to run?' So Gayle sends me these things, and then she'll go, 'I know, I know, I know! It wouldn't be good for you — it would be good for everyone else,'" she told the publication. "I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That's not for me."

This all comes on the heels of the media titan's internationally praised speech at the Golden Globes, where she addressed race relations in America and the importance of the #MeToo movement.

"I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon," she said as the crowd rose to their feet in applause.