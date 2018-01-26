Damn: Eva Marcille Was Reportedly Ruthless About Cutting Kevin McCall Out Of Her And Their Daughter’s Life

Peter Gunz Makes A Shocking Revelation About His Wedding Night With Amina
Kevin McCall’s random outbursts on social media may bother tons of people, but the mother of his three-year-old daughter, Marley Rae McCall, isn’t one of them. Eva Marcille revealed that she blocked the troubled singer on all social media platforms and that her new man, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling, has picked up the singer’s slack as a father.
During an interview with Essence, Marcille dished on her current status with McCall. “We don’t have a relationship. He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”
While the nature of their relationship is currently strained, Eva did wish her ex well. “I don’t let him affect my day-to-day in any form or fashion. But I do pray him success, and more so than anything, peace of mind.”
Opening up about her decision to end communication with McCall, Marcille added, “Marley is the priority, the biggest priority of my life, outside of my newest child and my fiancé. And at the end of the day, despite personal feelings, she deserves a level of stability, tranquility and sanity. And [that’s] my job as a parent, no matter how hard it is for me to provide that for her, but that’s my job.”
Comments from Eva Marcille come days after the singer and producer went on a strange social media rant Black women working too much and weeks after the singer was shot in the foot.
Eva Marcille got engaged to lawyer and politician Michael Sterling over the Christmas holiday and the couple is expecting their first child together.
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
