Damn: Eva Marcille Was Reportedly Ruthless About Cutting Kevin McCall Out Of Her And Their Daughter’s Life

Kevin McCall ’s random outbursts on social media may bother tons of people, but the mother of his three-year-old daughter, Marley Rae McCall, isn’t one of them. Eva Marcille revealed that she blocked the troubled singer on all social media platforms and that her new man, former Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling , has picked up the singer’s slack as a father.

During an interview with Essence, Marcille dished on her current status with McCall. “We don’t have a relationship. He’s blocked on all my social media. I have full custody of my daughter and her dad is Michael Sterling, so he is a blast from the past and a memory.”

While the nature of their relationship is currently strained, Eva did wish her ex well. “I don’t let him affect my day-to-day in any form or fashion. But I do pray him success, and more so than anything, peace of mind.”