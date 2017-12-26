Eva Marcille And Her Man Michael Sterling Share Some Huge News!

Congratulations are in or,der for America's Next Top Model and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille and her boo Michael Sterling — the TV personality just shared some huge news on social media over Christmas!

On Christmas Day, Marcille took to Instagram to share with her followers that her attorney bae popped the question. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, seem like they're pulling out all the stops when it comes to starting their family next year.

"I said yes!!!!" she captioned a photo of her flashing her gorgeous rock.

Take a look at the post, below:

