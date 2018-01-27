Could Mendeecees Harris Be Getting Out Of Jail Sooner Than Expected?

Mendeecees Harris , again, wants his sentence reduced for trafficking cocaine and heroin.

According to the Democrat & Chronicle, a New York City attorney for the Love & Hip Hop star is scheduled to argue that a federal judge erred when sentencing Harris to eight years in federal prison. This will reportedly happen before a Manhattan-based federal appellate court on Friday (February 2).

Federal prosecutors don’t seem to agree. They believe the 39-year-old should serve the full sentence, which was handed down in 2015.

Originally, Love & Hip Hop: New York followed Harris’ prosecution and plea. They also did catch-ups with him while he was in federal prison.

Mendeecees is married to Yandy Smith and some of the show’s highest-rated moments were between Smith and Harris.

Mendeecees Harris appellate attorney, Dawn Florio, had previously failed to have Harris’ sentence reduce. She asked U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. to reconsider the sentence and argued her client was a minor player in a drug ring that transported drugs from NYC to Rochester.