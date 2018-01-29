Omarosa Has A New Job After Getting Dumped By Trump

Omarosa 's gone from the White House to the Big Brother house as it was recently announced that she's joined a slew of other names you may know as a part of the cast of Celebrity Big Brother .

According to TMZ, the fired White House employee is now a part of the inaugural cast of the United States spin-off of the reality show, which is set to air on CBS next month.

The promotional commercial announcing the house guests was first aired just before the 2018 Grammy Awards began on Sunday.

The ad showed that Omarosa will be joined by the likes of Keshia Knight Pulliam, Metta World Peace, Chuck Liddell, Brandi Glanville, Shannon Elizabeth and more.

The first episode of Celebrity Big Brother airs next Wednesday.