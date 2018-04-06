Vivica A. Fox Was Ambushed By Haters In New York City And Had The Best Response

Rihanna’s New Bae Reportedly Has Some Pretty Strong Opinions About Chris Brown
Rih and Hassan Jameel are said to be getting pretty serious.
Vivica A. Fox is not one to hold her tongue for anyone — have we already forgotten her recent dragging of her infamous nemesis Kenya Moore? In fact, this was put into practice once again when a rowdy group of fur protesters ambushed her book signing at a New York City Barnes & Noble.
Let's just say that while the actress didn't say much, her words were heard loud and clear.
According to TMZ, Fox was calmly signing copies of her new book, Everyday I'm Hustling, at the Tribeca location when the group charged into the room loudly chanting, "Stop wearing fur."
The actress seemed to maintain her composure for the majority of the moment as her team scurried around, trying to find security. At one point, while speaking with someone from her team and a group of photographers, she can be heard saying, "They're doing their thing."
However, seemingly growing weary of the ruckus, she chapped back, yelling, "God bless you," multiple times, before adding, "Don't compare when you can't compete."
The drama didn't end there. As the Kill Bill star attempted to leave the store in her vehicle, the protesters blocked the drivers' way by standing before the car with their signs, continuing to chant.
Take a look, below:
(Photo: Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
