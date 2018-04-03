Vivica A. Fox Goes Off On Kenya Moore After The ‘RHOA’ Star Dragged Her On Live TV

Fox and Moore don't have the friendliest history as the two had a few rocky exchanges while serving as contestants on Celebrity Apprentic e, and Moore showed just this in her commentary on Fox's performance during the episode. Not one to take shade lying down, the actress clapped back with the quickness and we were automatically transported back to 2015.

During last Sunday night's episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta , Kenya Moore was shown supporting fellow cast member Porsha Williams in the stage play Two Can Play That Game, which she stars in alongside Vivica A. Fox .

During the episode, Moore, who was taking in the show beside her friend Cynthia Bailey, whispered while Fox performed, "Her face looks terrible."

According to Madame Noire, in her confessional scene, she extended the shade, adding, "Vivica's performance is the same performance. It was just 20 years ago, and 20 surgeries ago."

After catching wind of Moore's rude commentary on her talent and appearance, Fox posted a clip from their boardroom argument, completed with a caption where she shaded Kenya for not having a #LegitimateCareer.

"Did #ToxicTrick really think I 4got?? U didn't even see me that nite of the play as u were in your seat watching me work but TRUST I always got something for ya," she wrote. "And let's not start about acting receipts and other thangs! Mkay MissUSA1993."

Take a look at her full caption, below: