Blac Chyna Gets Dumped By YBN Almighty Jay On Instagram Days After She Tattooed His Name On Her Arm

Social media sensation Blac Chyna is officially back on the market. Her 18-year-old ex-boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay shared news of their break up on his Instagram.

The teenage rapper mentioned Chyna's official Instagram name in his IG story writing, "@blacchyna & I Are No Longer Together."

Days before their breakup, Blac Chyna posted a pic of what appeared to be 'Jay' tatted in red ink on her forearm.

In early March, Jay revealed that he met the 29-year-old mother of two on the dating site Christian Mingle. He even shared news that they were involved sexually and opened up about not liking condoms.

Jay's comments helped fuel speculation that the former couple was expecting their first child together. Chyna was spotted with what appeared to be a baby bump soon afterwards, but revealed that her blossoming belly was courtesy of a food baby.

Blac Chyna, who has been known for her high profile relationships with Tyga, Rob Kardashian and Playboi Carti, has yet to address the break up rumors publicly.