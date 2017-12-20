Blac Chyna was born Angela Renee White on May 11, 1988, in Washington, D.C and raised in Maryland. She describes her younger self as a tomboy, but that went out the window when she hit puberty and stopped growing. At age 18 she began stripping and transitioned to modeling shortly afterward. Ever the entrepreneur, Chyna invested her income into her education, taking business classes at Johnson and Wales University in Miami. Chyna began stripping at the posh King of Diamonds, a known celebrity hotspot, and began performing under the name Blac Chyna in 2010. That same year she graced the covers of Dimepiece, Straight Stuntin’ Magazine, and Black Men’s magazine. Her buzz reached a peak when she was name dropped by rapper Drake in his song Miss Me. From there Chyna’s career blossomed, and she soon starred in Kanye West’s Monster video as Nicki Minaj’s body double. 2011 was also rewarding for the young starlet. She toured strip clubs around the country, won Model of the Year at the Urban Model Awards, and earned more magazine covers. Chyna’s video vixen streak began when she starred in Tyga’s Rack City video. Not long after the video, she entered a relationship with Tyga and gave birth to their son, Cairo, in 2012.

Looking to break into the beauty industry, Chyna enrolled in the JSL Professional Make Up School in 2013. That year she launched 88fin, an online clothing boutique, and an eyelash line, LASHED by Blac Chyna. She kicked off 2014 by opening a beauty bar in LA and later that year Chyna met Kim Kardashian. When her relationship with Tyga came to a close she dated around before getting involved with Rob Kardashian. The relationship was tumultuous but produced a baby girl named Dream. During the summer of 2017 their relationship ended, and since then Chyna continues to work as model and musician to support her beautiful children, King and Dream.