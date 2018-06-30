Wait, Did ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Dump Masika Kalysha?

Looking forward to the upcoming season of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood? If so, then you’ll be happy to know the new promo photo of the cast has shown up on social media. Looks like it's going to be poppin'! The only problem is that fans are noticing someone’s missing from the photo—where is Masika Kalysha?

Did she get the ax? Before you get worked up, the answer is no. Turns out, earlier this year, Fetty Wap’s baby’s mother got out of her contract with the Love & Hip Hop franchise and, according to Jasmine Brand, “she’s ecstatic.” In the exclusive report from the media outlet, “it was per [Masika’s] own request” that she’ll no longer appear on the show that she felt she’d “outgrown,” after three seasons.

It was reported back in May that the 33-year-old reality star was “ecstatic about getting out of her contract,” in part because it’s “hard to leave before your contract is up [on Love & Hip Hop].” We wouldn’t be surprised if the split has to do with the fact that Masika had strong feelings against producers bringing Alexis Skyy, Fetty Wap’s other baby’s mama, onto the show. Not to mention their awkward social media beefs, where children get into the cross-hairs of their jabs. Either way, we are sure Masika is working on her next come-up!

Written by Tweety Elitou