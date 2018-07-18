Apryl Jones Responds To Rumors She’s Considering Getting Back With Her Babies' Father, Omarion

Apryl Jones joins boyfriend Omarion for his performance at The Pool After Dark at Harrah's Resort on Friday October 23, 2015 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

They split shortly after the birth of their daughter.

Apryl Jones and Omarion split back in 2016 just four months after welcoming their second child together.

Now, with two years passing since their breakup, the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood starlet is addressing rumors that she and the father of her children are reuniting.

After a fan asked if she missed the "Ice Box" crooner, she firmly responded by stressing that she doesn't... at all.

"Let's nip this in the bud... No," she wrote. "He is the father to my kids, will always be. Some things don't always work out, and some people change. Wish him the absolute best."

Take a look, below:

It was rumored following their split that it was caused due to the R&B singer's alleged infidelity.

The former couple share two children together: A’mei Kazuko Grandberry, 2; and Megaa Omari Grandberry, 3.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: WireImage)

