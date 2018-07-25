Tokyo Toni Brings Amber Rose Into Her Latest Beef With Blac Chyna

Tokyo Toni is pulling out all the stops to ensure that she gets to see her grandchildren, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian , despite beefing with their mom Blac Chyna . She even dragged Chyna's bestie Amber Rose into their dispute.

The drama began with the grandmother of two posting a pic besides her granddaughter Dream with the caption, "Hey @amberrose you are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her. Can you do me a favor if it's anywhere deep in your heart can you please tell her [Blac Chyna] I said let me see those kids!"

Apologizing for publicizing their family matters, Toni continued, "I'm so very sorry to come at you in this way on social media but there's no other way. You are a Libra Amber and you know where I'm going with this. I have not seen these kids and she's punishing me for nothing!"

Solidifying her beef with Chyna, Tokyo added, "I really don't care if she never speaks to me again honestly deep in my heart could care less."

Toni Tokyo continued by blasting the current nanny, hairstylist and other staff members employed by her estranged daughter for refusing to "sneak" her a "peek" at her grandchildren.