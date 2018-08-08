Third Installment Of ‘The Best Man’ Is Delayed Indefinitely

It took fourteen years for fans of Malcolm D. Lee’s romantic comedy The Best Man (1999) to get a sequel and they may be waiting just as long for another.

At the end of 2013’s emotional The Best Man Holiday, the set up for a third film (tentatively titled A Best Man Wedding) was pretty obvious with the libidinous playboy Quentin, played by Terrence Howard, announcing that he was finally getting married. It would be a funny and poignant way to wrap up the trilogy about college friends navigating the transition from single to married life. But according to a recent interview with director and producer Malcolm D. Lee, we may never see the bachelor party to end all bachelor parties when Q ties the knot.

In a lengthy sit-down with CaliforniaSunday, Lee details the struggles he had in even getting Best Man Holiday made.

“I told [the cast], ‘If we do this, nobody’s getting paid what they’re worth. You got to think about this as an indie movie with studio financing.’ ”

However, the film went on to have a $30 Million opening weekend and grossed $72.8 million on a $17 Million budget. Having made its money back with an audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, a sequel seems like a no brainer. But not according to Lee.

At first it seemed the studio wanted to make a third — Lee thinks it will be the best one, “the Malcolm Lee movie we’d expect.” But they won’t pay. It’s been delayed indefinitely. “I don’t feel at this point that I should have to struggle. I kind of paid my dues.”

Given that the cast took pay cuts to do the second it’s possible (and reasonable) that they’d want more for the BMW. Not to mention that most of the cast is very busy. Howard is stacking checks on Empire, Sanaa Lathan has Nappily Ever After coming on Netflix and Nia Long has been on NCIS: Los Angeles, just to name a few. So let’s hope that by the time the studio comes up off a budget that they can pull off the minor miracle of getting all of the original cast members back a third time.

